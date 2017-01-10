Title

I-League 2017

Newcomers Minerva Punjab and Chennai City failed to impress, Bengaluru FC bossed round 1 of I-League

The most disappointing of the Big Three were East Bengal.

Just as three Goan clubs pulled out of the I-League and it seemed to have spelt doom for the competition, one of the old champion clubs from the state, Churchill Brothers, rose again. For company, they had Minerva Punjab FC from Chandigarh and Chennai City FC from the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

This got the I-League back to the 10-team format and also added a more pan-India presence to it. With new clubs in the fray, there was certainly some excitement around what is still India’s top tier football league.

January 7, 2017, marked the commencement of the 10th edition of the I-League. While Kingfisher East Bengal hosted Aizawl FC in the season opener, Bengaluru FC played host to Shillong Lajong FC in the second game of the season.

The following day saw two debutants go head to head, with Chennai City FC making their maiden I-League appearance at home against the other new club – Minerva Punjab FC. The two matches that followed saw Mumbai FC hosting DSK Shivajians in the Maharashtra Derby, while Mohun Bagan welcomed the returning Churchill Brothers simultaneously.

While Bengaluru FC gave an account of their title challenge with a fine 3-0 win, Mohun Bagan managed to garner three points too, getting the better of Churchill Brothers by a solitary goal. Mumbai FC sprung a surprise with an all-Indian outfit clinching the Maharashtra Derby 1-0, while East Bengal managed a last-gasp goal to earn a point from their game. Minerva Punjab FC and Chennai City FC earned a point apiece courtesy a drab goalless draw.

Going deeper into the games, here is an analysis of the newcomers and the big three:

New Entrants:

Minerva Punjab FC

The club from Chandigarh has hit the headlines the most in pre-season, with the media going gaga over their inclusion. Minerva, who finished runners-up last season in the second division, had already risen to prominence and with notable additions, they looked set to take the big stage by storm.

Coach Surinder Singh deployed the traditional 4-4-2 formation and adopted a high pressing style, but his side failed to apply the same with astuteness, giving Chennai the early advantage in the game.

Minerva, with two genuine wingers, mostly played from the flanks, but failed to nick together something of note until late on in the first half when Joel Sunday created a chance for fellow striker Manandeep. However, his shot was well saved by the Chennai custodian Karanjit Singh.

Minerva rung in two changes at halftime, with Vishal Kumar replacing Gurjinder and Uttam Rai coming on for an ineffective Nuruddin. Halftime talk and substitutions probably took their effect, as Minerva were much more mobile and troubled Chennai City FC early in the second half. But things changed again and Chennai took centre-stage again, with Minerva failing to create many chances. Ravi Kumar, though, was the standout player, making crucial saves time and again.

Minerva’s weakness clearly lies in the full-back position. Both their full-backs failed to add more width, although Vishal Kumar did considerably well in the second half. Another area of weakness is in the wings with no real quality or experience in that area. Victor Amobi looked like he could be decent as the season progresses, but would need to adapt quickly.

The strength of the Punjab side is at the back, with Ravi Kumar and their centre-back Arashpreet both being solid. Sunday too looks like one who could take Minerva far but would need support.

Chennai City FC

Contrary to their opponents and fellow newcomers Minerva Punjab, Chennai City coach Charles Raja deployed a 4-5-1 formation, with Brazilian striker Charles De Souza leading the front, the trio of Dhanpal Ganesh, Denson Devdas and Haroon Amiri controlling the midfield, and Ravanan heading the backline, with Karanjit in goal.

The Chennai side settled quickly into the game and exerted early pressure on Minerva. Lalnun Mawia had two gilt-edged chances fall to him, but he missed a header once and a left-footed strike later to let Minerva Punjab off the hook. Chennai kept pulling off attack after attack, but lacked the end product.

Chennai’s strength lies in their midfield, with Dhanpal Ganesh orchestrating the game and Denson Devdas putting in a good shift. Amiri had a bit of an off day, but is a quality player and could add a lot to the Chennai side.

Striker Charles and Tank could also help build a powerhouse attack and with Karanjit, Ravanan and Echezona Anyichie, the back looks strong. The only notable weakness lies in the wings and the inability to provide the final touch.

Churchill Brothers

The Goan team fielded an all-Indian XI and played terrifically well against Mohun Bagan. Adil Khan and Rowilson were solid at the back, while Keenan Almeida did really well despite an injury. Kingslee Fernandes and Surchandra Singh played well in the midfield and helped Churchill gain control of the game.

The biggest worry for the team was the absence of a proper striker, but with the transfer window open and foreign signings possible, they seem to be a work in progress. Expect Churchill to be no pushovers as expected early on.

The Big Three:

Bengaluru FC

The defending champions had a perfect start, notching up an impressive 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC. The Bengaluru side opted for a 4-3-3 formation with the trio of Chhetri, Udanta and Daniel leading the lines, while new recruits Sena Ralte and Harmanjot Khabra started as left and right full-backs respectively. Lenny Rodrigues, too, got a start in the centre of the park.

Bengaluru FC made their intentions clear right from the start as they played attacking football and got rewarded thrice, thanks to a brace from Udanta Singh and a scorcher from new boy Ralte.

There doesn’t seem to be any weakness in Bengaluru and all their areas look sorted. The biggest positive is the signing of Ralte, who adds further impetus to the attack while being equally prudent at the back. He seems to be a huge upgrade on Nishu Kumar and could prove to be the detrimental factor.

Mohun Bagan

The Red and Maroon brigade played the traditional 4-4-2, with Duffy and Balwant leading the lines. The duo played well alongside Pritam Kotal, who also provided the assist for Balwant with a pin-point cross from the right.

Katsumi Yusa and Kean Lewis had a fair outing, but nothing spectacular came from them. Souvik and Sehnaj controlled the game in the middle of the park well and stopped any potential potent attack from building up. With Pranoy Halder and Bikramjit on the bench, the middle of the park certainly seems to be Bagan’s forte.

On the flipside, Bagan failed to kill the game and allowed Churchill a sniff. If nothing else, the shot that hit the post in the dying minutes would be a good enough wake-up call for the Mariners. The second defender in the centre alongside Anas is an area Bagan need to look into.

East Bengal

The most disappointing of the Big Three were East Bengal. The Red and Golds had a strange team selection, with Rafique leading the side despite the presence of Mehtab Hossain.

East Bengal offered Aizawl a lot and allowed the North East side to control the passage of the game. If it wasn’t for bad luck, Aizawl might have got more from the match.

While Bukenya, with the goal, looks a bright spot for East Bengal, Plaza too seems like a player who could cause teams trouble. Plaza showed good movement, but failed to do anything of note.

The duo of Borges and Mehtab too failed to impose themselves onto the game and for East Bengal to do well, the duo need to orchestrate the proceedings. Their central defence too needs steady names and Gurwinder seems to be a player of the past.

All in all, East Bengal look a decent side, but finding the right mix and proving their worth on the ground would be key for them.

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

