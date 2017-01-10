Title

Cricket Legend

MS Dhoni is no longer captain and we’ll miss the master of the ‘unusuable quote’

The former Indian skipper had the gift of the gab and could always find a way to answer tricky questions in the funniest manner possible.

by 
Image credit:  Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

Ever since MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s captain in the limited-overs format, there has been speculation in the media about whether it was his decision or was he asked to take the step. We will never know what the truth is till the time we get to hear it from the horse’s mouth.

But the chances of that are next to none, going by Dhoni’s rare “tell-all” media interactions. In fact, chances are that he would be India’s only cricket captain who would have given the least number of one-on-one interviews keeping in mind the duration he stayed at the helm.

Most of Dhoni’s media interactions were the pre-and-post game PCs (the term used for press conference) and the odd public appearance he does for the brands he endorses and the businesses he is associated with. His has been in a unique relationship with the journalists.

Unique in the sense that all his predecessors since the post liberalisation period (especially since the advent of satellite television, which made cricket the sport it is today) had certain journalists whom they would entertain when it came to interviews and some they would not. Yet, with Dhoni there was a sense of equality in the manner he treated the fraternity and many considered that approach as “unfriendly”.

The art of dodging questions

In the nine years MS Dhoni captained India, his PCs gained a cult status in the cricket media fraternity and can be good study material in the art of dodging questions, even though not refusing to speak on issues. He hardly gave away anything but could still keep the listener hooked on to him.

His PCs had metaphors, analogies, observations and jibes but it was the usable quote, as journalists often complained, that was missing. The expressions too did not change and hence did not reveal what he felt about an issue.

Amongst the hundreds of PCs he addressed, one during the Australia tour of 2014-‘15 was a trademark Dhoni PC. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan allegedly had a public spat during Brisbane Test and there were reports of “unrest” in the team.

Most captains would have avoided answering anything on the matter, some would have handled it aggressively but Dhoni decided to indulge in satire.

‘They should make a movie out of this’

“Yeah, actually that was the case. Virat used a knife and he stabbed Shikhar. When he recovered out of that we pushed him out to bat,” he said with a smirk and a poker-face that would make many a stand-up comic insecure.

He would add, “These are all stories Marvel-Warner Brothers should pick them up and make a movie out of it. I don’t know where it comes from. Someone from the team has actually told you this, it will be interesting if you give us the name of the individual who said this, because his imagination is really brilliant and he should be working for the Warner Brothers movie company.”

Play

His jovial manner continued, but he also ensured that he sent a firm message: “He (the person who leaked the story) doesn’t deserve to be in our dressing room because he has created something that hasn’t been there at all.”

Then there was another Dhoni PC which had sarcasm written all over it and this was after India were ousted by the West Indies in the semi-finals of the World Twenty20 in Mumbai last year. A scribe sitting next to me would ask the skipper this – “You have achieved pretty much everything in cricket. Are you keen to continue playing on?”

‘Come, let’s have some fun’

Dhoni smiled and invited this gentleman on to the podium, saying, “Come let’s have some fun.” Sam Ferri,s who was covering that game for cricket.com.au, was now sitting with the Indian captain and answering Dhoni’s questions which would go like this:

Dhoni: “Do you want me to retire?”

Ferris: “Ahh, no, that’s what I was going to ask you.”

Dhoni then started to explain that he hoped it was an Indian reporter that had asked him that question and then returned to Ferris with a loaded one: “Do you think I’m unfit, looking at me running?”

“No,” answered Ferris, and adding “very fast.”

“Do you think I can survive until the 2019 World Cup?” Dhoni probed further.

“Umm … yes. Sure,” replied Ferris.

“Then, you have the answer to your question,” finished Dhoni.

As Ferris went off-stage to a slight applause and laughter, Dhoni explained again why he wanted an Indian reporter to ask the question.

“I wish it was an Indian media person, then I would have asked if he has a son who is a wicket-keeper and ready to play. He would have said no, then I would have said maybe a brother who is a wicketkeeper and who is ready to play. You fired the wrong ammunition at the wrong time.”

Play

At the end of that PC, Sam Ferris, in his words, “was trending on Twitter”.

Never stuck for a response

Another example of Dhoni giving it back to the media was on the 2013 tour to South Africa, when he was asked about what was the toughest thing to adjust to on tours. He had stated, “I think being asked the same questions. It doesn’t really change much. If you look back to the last time we were here, the questions were much the same.”

There have not been many occasions when Dhoni failed to deal with the tough questions posed by the media. And this included a period he lost eight consecutive overseas Tests in England and Australia in 2011-‘12. When asked about the difference between losing 4-0 in England and in Australia, he had replied, “You die, you die. You don’t see which is the better way to die.”

It was only during the pre-departure PC in Mumbai in May 2013 when the team had to leave for England to participate in the Champions Trophy, when Dhoni did not, or could not, use his wit to tackle the scribes. He refused to reply any questions on the Indian Premier League fixing scandal.

But this does not mean Dhoni’s relations with the media were not good. There were various instances that revealed his love and respect for the journalists fraternity.

Mahi’s gentler side

It was the second and final Test of India’s tour of South Africa in 2013-‘14. The team and the media contingent reached Durban for the Boxing Day game. As the Indian players, led by Dhoni, walked out of the dressing room towards the practice arena, the media contingent waited by the side of the nets. While each one of them assembled inside, Dhoni moved towards the area where the press was waiting.

Reaching there, he called for the Indian photojournalist who on his way from Johannesburg to Durban had lost all his equipment, close to Rs 8 lakh, during a theft on his bus. “Have you informed your boss that this has happened,” Dhoni asked the photographer. On being told that the boss was not too pleased, Dhoni offered to write to the authorities if required, though chances of recovery are very less. Dhoni did not have do this, but the fact that he did says a lot about him.

During the same game, a former colleague and cricket writer Anand Vasu was covering his 50th Test and got an autographed bat from the Indian skipper, wishing him well.

In 2014, another cricket journalist, Vimal Kumar, invited Dhoni to attend his book launch on Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries. Dhoni would agree to attend the event after a lot of persuasion from the author, but despite being initially reluctant to speak, he would speak for 45 minutes. What followed was even special in the author’s words. “He touched my father’s feet and that is something I will never ever forget,” recalled Kumar.

For all the latest cricket news, read The Cricket Wrap.

Sponsored Content 

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

