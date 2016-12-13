The sports wrap: Sam Billings' 93 spoils MS Dhoni's farewell as skipper, and other top stories

The big story: England defeat India A by 3 wickets
The Brabourne stadium was packed to the rafters as MS Dhoni lead his side out for a final time in India’s blue. It was Dhoni’s blitzkrieg, bringing up 68 from just 40 balls that helped India post a still 304. Ambati Rayudu scored a three-figure score after coming in at No.3
England had the chase under control. Jason Roy scored a fluent 62 but it was Sam Billings who stole the show with a counter-attacking 93, bravely taking the spinners on. Kuldeep Yadav helped his side stay alive in the contest with breakthroughs at regular intervals and picked up a five-wicket haul. England stumbled but got home with three wickets to spare.
Other top stories
Cricket
- Gujarat won day one’s honours in the Ranji Trophy final, dismissing Mumbai for a modest total of 228 in the first innings. Seventeen-year-old Prithvi Shaw shone with the bat once again for the defending champions, scoring a solid 71 before Gujarat bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. Gujarat were 2/0 at the close of play.
- Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president. The 52-year-old stated that the HCA “is in the doldrums” and that he wants to serve Hyderabad cricket.
- Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram landed in hot water with the sessions court in Karachi issued a bailable arrest warrant after missing 31 hearings of a case that he had filed against an army major. Akram had alleged that the armyman, Aminur Rehman had taken out a revolver and fired an open shot after the 47-year-old’s car collided with the latter’s.
- The Pakistan Cricket Board has lambasted the Federation for International Cricketers Association for advising players not to visit the country for security reasons. The PCB called FICA’s observation a “careless and cavalier approach to an issue of great importance”
Football
- The India U-17 beat Belarus U-18 1-0 in their second match of the Granatkin Memorial Cup in Saint Petersburg in Russia. Komal scored the only goal of the game. India lost their tournament opener 0-8 to hosts Russia.
- In what is seen as a revolutionary development in the football world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s idea to float a 48-team World Cup has been unanimously approved by his board. The new rules will be introduced in the 2026 edition.
- Arsenal have completed the signing of 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hedensford Town for a fee that is reportedly in the range of a paltry 40,000 pounds.
- Brazilian World Cup winning captain Cafu has tipped his compatriot Neymar to break the break the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly at the FIFA awards. Cafu opined that the Barcelona forward is not “far from them”.
Badminton
- Shutter Jwala Gutta lamented that the doubles players in the country have been given step-motherly treatment compared to their singles counterparts,“I think I have enough experience and I have won number of titles and medals for my country to be the best person to help the doubles shuttlers. I want to join the association in the administration, may be as an advisor to address the plaguing issues of Indian doubles,” Gutta was quoted as saying by PTI.