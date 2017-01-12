Former Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Ajay Shirke on Thursday refuted reports that he had tried to disrupt the upcoming India-England limited-overs series, reported News18.

According to a Times of India report, Shirke had notified the England and Wales Cricket Board President Giles Clarke about problems with hosting the India-England series after a Supreme Court order asked him to step down from his BCCI post. A worried Clarke then asked BCCI CEO Rahul Johri about the same and was assured that the series would progress as planned.

The email from Clarke to Johri read, “I have received calls from Mr Shirke who I understand is no longer the honorary secretary of BCCI. Can you please confirm to me that the England team will continue to be looked after by the BCCI in the usual fashion, with proper security, player daily allowance payments, hotel bills covered and the like, with transport organised at all times? Obviously it is entirely a matter for BCCI where matches are played, but please advise soonest that the schedule will be adhered to, or any changes.”

However, Shirke refuted these allegations and said, “I speak to English Cricket Board President Giles Clarke very frequently because he is my friend. I will release the details of my exchange with Clarke when the right time comes...They can say whatever they want. It’s nothing but a bunch of lies.”