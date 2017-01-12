Kolkatan giants East Bengal on Thursday announced that they had signed Indian striker Robin Singh for the ongoing season.

Singh will make a comeback to the side after he left them in 2013 for Bengaluru FC. Singh joined East Bengal, who gave him his first taste of professional football, from the Tata Football Academy in 2009.

With Jeje Lalpekhlua and Balwant Singh joining city rivals Mohun Bagan, Singh joins Thongkhosiem “Semboi” Haokip, VP Suhair and Jiten Murmu along with Mohammed Rafique.

However, coach Trevor Morgan has three foreign strikers at his disposal with Wilis Plaza, Wedson Anselme and new recruit Ildar Amirov.

Singh will be making a comeback to the I-League after an injury, which saw him miss the entire season last year. However, Singh did play for FC Goa in the 2016 Indian Super League season. East Bengal drew their opening fixture against Aizawl FC at home and face DSK Shivajians in Pune on January 14.