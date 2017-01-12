It was night of breathtaking football as Barcelona stamped their class all over Athletic Bilbao to progress into the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at St Mary’s, Southampton stunned Liverpool 1-0 in the first-leg semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar roar back into form

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez were all on target as they smashed three goals past Athletic Bilbao in a 3-1 win to progress 4-3 on aggregate into quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey.

Suarez scored his 100th goal in his 120th game for Barcelona. He was the first on the goal scoring chart with a sleek strike in the first half. Saborit Teixidor scored for Bilbao in the second half as Neymar and Messi netted one goal apiece.

Liverpool stunned

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Southampton in the first-leg of their League Cup semi-final at St Mary’s on Wednesday. Nathan Redmond scored the only goal of the game.