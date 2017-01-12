Bengaluru FC have singed Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan for the ongoing I-League season. The 23-year-old will join Bengaluru FC after playing for DSK Shivajians last season.

Jhingan has played for multiple I-league clubs, which include United Sikkim, Mumbai FC and Sporting Goa. One of India’s most prolific defenders, Jhingan has played for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters for three seasons as well.

We're leaving teasers aside for this one. Bengaluru, @SandeshJhingan is a Blue! Report to follow. #WelcomeJhingan pic.twitter.com/RM7yCAHA3m — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 12, 2017

“It feels great to be here. Bengaluru FC are the champions and one of the best clubs in India right now, so it’s an honour to have been approached by them. I had no doubts in my mind and when the offer came about I just said yes,” he said.

“Bengaluru FC are the champions, so to maintain the momentum and retain the top spot come the end of the season, is the main aim. What this club has is a complete and competitive squad, so for me personally, the aim is to fit in and help the team win matches,” Jhingan added.