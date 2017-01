Bengaluru FC have singed Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan for the ongoing I-League season. The 23-year-old will join Bengaluru FC after playing for DSK Shivajians last season. Jhingan has played for multiple I-league clubs, which include United Sikkim, Mumbai FC and Sporting Goa. One of India’s most prolific defenders, Jhingan has played for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters for three seasons as well.

We're leaving teasers aside for this one. Bengaluru, @SandeshJhingan is a Blue! Report to follow. #WelcomeJhingan pic.twitter.com/RM7yCAHA3m — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 12, 2017

