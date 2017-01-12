Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova beat the American-Russian pair of Vania King and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-1, 6-2 to enter the final of the Sydney International on Thursday, The Times of India reported.

This is Mirza’s second successive final in the new year after winning the Brisbane International with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands last week.

Incidentally, despite the victory in Brisbane, Mirza had lost her World No.1 crown to Mattek-Sands, which she had been holding for 91 weeks.