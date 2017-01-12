India moved up six places to 129th in the latest FIFA world rankings that were published on Thursday.

The team has now accrued 243 points, taking leap of 26 points over their previous tally.

They are ranked 19th among Asian countries in the rankings, with Iran the top-ranked Asian side occupying the 29th place in the world.

India are the top-ranked side among South Asian Football Federation members. Maldives are 16 places behind at 145, while Pakistan are ranked 197th.

Meanwhile, Argentina remain the world’s top-ranked side, ahead of Germany, Brazil and Chile.