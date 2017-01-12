Yuki Bhambri inched closer to the Australian Open singles main draw after defeating Serbian Pedja Krstin 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the qualifying event, PTI reported.

The 24-year-old Bhambri saved all the three breakpoints in the match that lasted 68 minutes.

“I played well today. It was another good win for me. I served good and broke him at crucial times and that is what made the difference,” said Yuki, who won the junior Australian Open title in 2009,.

He will next face 21st seed Ernesto Escobedo from the United States in the third and final round of qualifying.