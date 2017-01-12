India A recorded a comfortable six-wicket win over England XI in their second warm-up match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India chased down England’s target of 283 comfortably, losing only four wickets and with more than 10 overs in hand.

England got off to a fantastic start and were well-placed at 116/1 in 16.5 overs before India fought back. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem picked up the wickets of Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan in quick succession. Parvez Rasool and Ashok Dinda then ran through England’s lower-middle order to have them wobbling at 211/9. A 71-run partnership for the last wicket between Adil Rashid and David Willey got England to 282 all out in 48.5 overs. For India, Rasool finished with figures of 3/38, ably complemented by Nadeem’s 2/41. Pacers Dinda and Pradeep Sangwan also took two apiece.

India were largely untroubled in their chase with openers Rahane and Sheldon Jackson putting up an opening partnership of 119. Rishabh Pant then showed more glimpses of his talent with a quickfire 59 off 36 balls. Rahane was dismissed nine runs short of a century but Suresh Raina also got valuable match practice, playing 34 balls for his 45 as India breezed to a six-wicket win.

Brief scores:

India 283/4 in 39.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 91, Rishabh Pant 59; David Willey 1/32, Moeen Ali 1/46) beat England 282 all out in 48.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 64, Alex Hales 51; Parvez Rasool 3/38, Shahbaz Nadeem 2/41) by six wickets.