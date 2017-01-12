Shreyas Iyer’s 82-run knock helped Mumbai make a strong comeback against Gujarat on day three of the Ranji Trophy final on Thursday. The effort saw Mumbai post 208/3 at stumps and take a crucial 108-run lead.

Mumbai, who trailed Gujarat by 100 runs at the start of the day, were in a spot of bother early on after losing two wickets with just 66 runs on the board. Iyer then stitched together a 127-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (45 not out) for the third wicket.

Earlier, Gujarat were bowled out for 328, with Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur completing up a four-wicket haul. In their reply, Mumbai were handed an early blow as Chintan Gaja sent back both openers, including Prithvi shaw, who fell for 44 runs.

Iyer soon stepped in to halt the fall of wickets and began the rebuilding process. He, however, could not complete his century as Gaja returned to get the the breakthrough. Yadav and skipper Aditya Tare (13 not out) were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 228 and 208/3 (Shreyas Iyer 82, Suryakumar Yadav 45*, Prithvi Shaw 44; Chintan Gaja 3/54) lead Gujarat 328 (Rush Kalaria 27; Shardul Thakur 4/84) by 108 runs.