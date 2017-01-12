The Justice RM Lodha committee on Thursday issued a seven-point FAQ response to queries on the administrative reforms made mandatory for the Board of Control for Cricket in India. According to the FAQs, Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly will not be able to head the BCCI as he would have to go for a compulsory cooling off period of three years since he has completed as many years at the state association as secretary and president, reported PTI.

“If at the time of the election the existing office-bearer has not completed a period of three years, he is eligible to contest the election. However, he will not have a full term and will have to demit office immediately upon the continuous three-year period being completed,” the Lodha panel mentioned in its FAQs. “This is to avoid any potential abuse. For example, if there were no such bar, an office bearer could resign after two years and nine months and then claim eligibility to stand at the next election three months later on the ground that a new term would commence.”

Ganguly, who has completed 30 months in the CAB, will forgo his place in the state body after June, as he completes three years. While that did not rule out his chances of being the president of the BCCI, it would only be for a few months if the Lodha panel’s directions were to be followed.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed fresh elections to be held for the BCCI in June.

The Lodha panel also clarified that Ajay Shirke, ousted from the post of BCCI secretary, cannot represent the Maharashtra Cricket Association as representative in the Board.

“In keeping with the spirit of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement, a disqualified office-bearer is no longer to be associated with cricket administration. He/She is disqualified from being a representative or nominee of the member association or the BCCI and cannot discharge any other role in or behalf of the association or the BCCI. He/She cannot function within the association in any patron or advisory capacity nor be a member of a committee or council,” the panel stated among its list of FAQs.

It was also clarified that total tenure in cricket administration (state+BCCI) will be nine years cumulative and not 18 years as it was mentioned earlier.