Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ashish Shelar has been appointed as the new president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, succeeding veteran administrator and politician Sharad Pawar, who stepped down last month.

The MCA’s managing Committee on Thursday formally accepted the resignation of Pawar and Dilip Vengsarkar, who served as vice-president of the state association.

The duo quit “in honour of the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” a release from the MCA stated.

I am deeply humbled at being made the President at MCA. Thank you seniors for the opportunity! Do shower your best wishes! Need them all!! — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) January 12, 2017



Managing committee members Vinod Deshpande and Pankaj Thakur will take over the two vacant positions as vice-president, the release added.

Pawar had stepped down following the Supreme Court’s verdict on January 2 confirming the implementation of the Justice RM Lodha recommendations.