Novak Djokovic, the two-time defending Australian Open titlist, began his 2017 Australian Open odyssey on a light-hearted note at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Park on Wednesday evening.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion had a fund-raising revelry for his foundation that aids and supports educational endeavours for pre-school children in his native country of Serbia. The event called, “A Night with Novak” featured some of the well-known Australian sporting names, including former cricketer Shane Warne.

Djokovic even tried his hand facing Warne’s bowling and was beaten in the first ball itself. As the 47-year-old responded to the commentator’s question about the type of delivery mentioning, “That was the elementary leg-break,” Djokovic remarked, “I expected it a little bit faster than that.” This prompted a friendly banter between the two with Warne pipping up, “I am happy to bowl (fast). Right, alright,” and Djokovic responding with, “Bring it on, Shane.”

The 30-year-old Djokovic, who seeded second in the tournament, is looking to win a record seventh title this year.