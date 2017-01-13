Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova lost to Timea Babos and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4-6, 4-6 in the final of the Sydney International on Friday.

The Indo-Czech duo failed to get their act together against Hungary’s Babos and Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova, who were clinical in their display. They wrapped up the first set in quick fashion and raced to a 3-0 lead in the second. However, Mirza and Strycova tried to stage a comeback but it was little too late as they eventually lost 6-4.

In the semi-final, Sania Mirza and Strycova beat the American-Russian pair of Vania King and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-1, 6-2 and were clear favourites to bag the tournament. It was Mirza’s second successive final after winning the Brisbane International last week.