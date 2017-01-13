Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will face Spain’s Fernando Verdasco in the first round of the Australian Open. Verdasco had beaten fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the first round last year, and had five match points before losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals in Doha last week.

Roger Federer’s fall to 17th in the seedings made life difficult for the Swiss at Melbourne Park after he ended up in same quarter as world No.1 Andy Murray, world No. 5 Kei Nishikori and world No. 10 Tomas Berdych. He can face Tomas Berdych in round three and Nishikori in round four, before facing Murray in the quarter-finals.

Six-time women’s champion Serena Williams, aiming for an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, faces Belinda Bencic in her first-round clash. She also drew world No. 9 Johanna Konta, world No. 17 Caroline Wozniacki and world No. 6 Dominika Cibulkova in her quarter.

Last time out...



Djokovic saved FIVE match points to beat Verdasco in Doha last week. They meet again at the #AusOpen. Popcorn. Ready. pic.twitter.com/e8qOLA8BI4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2017

Nadal opens his '17 campaign vs. Florian Mayer. He sits in the same quarter as Raonic & No.9 Monfils; same half as Dokovic. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2PjUTu76sU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 13, 2017