Real Madrid set a new Spanish record of being unbeaten in 40 matches as they drew 3-3 against Sevilla in their Copa del Rey clash. The draw also ensured that Real won the tie 6-3 on aggregate and progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament.

In an incredible result for manager and French legend Zinedine Zidane, Real also broke Barcelona’s record, who went 39 games unbeaten between October 2015 and March 2016, as they swept to the La Liga and Copa del Rey crowns. Zinedine Zidane’s men were last beaten by Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in April. Since then, they have won 31 games and drew nine matches.

The match was an enthralling one with Sevilla taking the lead through a Danilo own goal. However, Marco Asensio equalised from a counter-attack after a Sevilla corner. However, Sevilla soon smashed two goals with Stevan Jovetic and Vicente Iborra slotting the ball behind the net. However, Sergio Ramos scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-2 before Karim Benzema smashed in an injury time equaliser for the win and keeping Real’s record intact.

👊🔝🇪🇸

We have set a new record in Spanish football - 40 matches unbeaten!#RealMadrid #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/hI6YPE1QHJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 12, 2017

Real Madrid are now unbeaten in 40 consecutive games, a new Spanish record:



WWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWDDDDWWWWWDWWWWWDDWWWWWD



The Zizou effect. 👑 pic.twitter.com/TQt618Z9GM — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) January 13, 2017