The sports ministry, led by Vijay Goel revoked the suspension on the Indian Olympic Association on Friday after they went back on their decision to make corruption-tainted former administrators Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents, reported PTI.

The government made its decision to de-recognise IOA after it lifted the decision to award the honorary posts to Kalmadi and Chautala, “The government has decided to revoke the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA with immediate effect in the light of the corrective action taken by them in reversing its earlier decision making Shri Abhay Singh Chautala and Shri Suresh Kalmadi, life presidents of IOA,” read a statement from the ministry.

After the sports ministry’s stand, Kalmadi, followed by Chautala voluntarily declined the posts,

The statement added, “Since IOA has admitted the faux pas committed and regretted the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to all concerned, it is expected of IOA that it will uphold the highest standard of probity and ethics in its functioning in future”

“In the light of the above developments and keeping in view the larger interest of promotion and development of sports in the country, the Minister of State [Independent Charge], Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has revoked the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA, imposed on 30.12.2016, with immediate effect.”.