Mohun Bagan rose to the top of the I-League table with their second consecutive win, beating Shillong Lajong 2-0 at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. Darryl Duffy scored a double for the home side.

The young Lajong outfit failed to create openings in the first half with Mohun Bagan seeing plenty of the ball. Duffy scored the opener with a clever header, evading the defence stealthily to put his side in the lead. The Scottish striker’s second came deep into the second half.

Despite outplaying their opponents with possession, the Mohun Bagan side struggled to create openings. Lajong’s attacks were restricted to blazing away with their young forwards on the flanks on the counter.

Lajong had a good spell on the ball immediately after the second half got underway. Debjit Majumder, though, was hardly made to sweat throughout the contest. The Indian football veterans prevailed through their superior class and experience. Lajong still search for their first points on the board.

Brief scores:

Mohun Bagan 2 (Darryl Duffy) beat Shillong Lajong 0