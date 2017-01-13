The big story: PV Sindhu dominates Saina Nehwal in ‘trump’ event

PV Sindhu was in supreme touch in the ‘trump’ match of the Pro Badminton League semi-final, where she was pitted against former World No.1 Saina Nehwal. The Rio Olympics silver-medallist won 11-7 11-8

Despite momentum swinging back and forth in the early part of the first game, Sindhu raced away to take the lead, and won 11-8. The 22-year-old’s play at the net was a treat to watch and got the better of Nehwal in the long rallies too.

The highlight of the game was a marathon rally, which saw the two trade 48 shots between them. Sindhu, though, had the measure of Nehwal. The Awadhe Warriors shuttler made a strong comeback in the second game after Sindhu had once again taken a big lead. However, Sindhu was at matchpoint at that stage and closed down the game, winning it 11-8. Sindhu’s Chennai Smashers entered the final, beating the Warriors 4-1.

Other top stories

Cricket

Gujarat were 47/0 at the close of play against Mumbai at Indore at the close of play on day four chasing 312 in the Ranji Trophy final. Abhishek Nayar’s blitzkrieg had took the defending champions to 411 in their second essay. Gujarat are chasing their maiden trophy.

It was a familiar story at Johannesburg on day two for Sri Lanka in the dead rubber third Test after their bowlers fought back admirably to restrict South Africa to 426. The Lankans were tottering at 80/4 at the close of play. Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada took two wickets each.

The Kerala Cricket Association has let off star batsman Sanju Samson with a warning after the 21-year-old’s alleged “misconduct” during a Ranji Trophy game. Samson was accused of leaving the team dressing room midway during a game and refused to apologise to the Kerala board.

Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq hit back at former Australia captain Ian Chappell’s stinging criticism, calling the latter’s comments “uncalled for and unbecoming”. Chappell had earlier remarked that Pakistan needed a “kick up their bum” for losing 12 Tests in a row Down Under. Chappell had also asked Cricket Australia to rethink about sending out invites to Pakistan.

A 39-year-old male was arrested in Medinipur for sending a threatening letter to former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal chief Sourav Ganguly, reported Hindustan Times. Ganguly was asked to keep away from attending an inter-college event organised by Vidyasagar University.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was in a confident mood ahead of the limited-overs series against India. Stokes said he side would perform better than the Test series, where they received a 0-4 drubbing by the hosts. Stokes added that he has put his name in for the Indian Premier League 2017 auctions.

Football

In the I-League, Aizwal FC beat Minerva Punjab 1-0 while Mohun Bagan jumped to the top of the table with a 2-0 win against Shillong Lajong.

In the English Premier League, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named the ‘Player of the Month’. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was adjudged the best manager despite seeing his side’s winning run snap against Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher heaped praise on former teammate and Red Devils skipper Wayne Rooney for being a “team player”. Fletcher stated that Rooney helped four-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo thrive by sacrificing his own instincts as a goalscorer.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that his club received a bid for out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay. French club Lyon have reportedly offered a considerably less amount than United’s valuation of 25 million for the Dutchman.

The mind-games have begun for the EPL showpiece event for the weekend against Manchester United and Liverpool. Mourinho stated that he “is a lot calmer” than his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp.

Wrestling

Mumbai Maharati beat Delhi Sultans 4-3 to storm into the semi-final of the Pro Wrestling League. Sultans’ skipper Sakshi Malik won her bout. Yet again, Olympic gold medalist Erica Wiebe, Mumbai’s skipper proved to be too strong a opponent, beating Sultans’ Alina Makhynia 3-0 in the 75 kg women’s category.

Olympics

The sports ministry revoked its decision to de-recognise the Indian Olympic Association. The ministry, led by Vijay Goel made the decision after the IOA decided to hand out life president posts to corruption-tainted former administrators Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala. Kalmadi and Chautala later rejected the honour.

