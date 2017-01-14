Indian Super League side FC Goa and its head coach Zico have mutually decided to part ways, the club announced on Saturday. The club said that the decision was taken with the “logistical challenges of the upcoming season” in mind.

Zico has been the coach since the inception of the club in 2014 and has been in charge for three seasons. In 2014, FC Goa reached the semi-finals, while in 2015 they were the runners-up of the competition. However, 2016 saw them deliver their worst performance, finishing eighth and last on the leaderboard.

FC Goa is now in the process of appointing a “technical director who has the relevant coaching experience and scouting knowledge” within Indian football.