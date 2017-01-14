Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association president has been rejected, reported The Indian Express. Azharuddin had filed his nomination last week, but his eligibility to contest the elections was doubtful, the report said. Azharuddin had been given a life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India from any cricketing activity following his implication in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had lifted the ban in 2005, calling it “unsustainable”.

However, Azharuddin still required clearance from the BCCI to be able to contest the HCA election. According to former HCA President Arshad Ayub, Azharuddin doesn’t fulfill the eligibility criteria to contest for the post.

“Yes, Azhar has filed his nomination before the returning officer but the HCA hasn’t received any confirmation from the BCCI, saying that his life ban is lifted,” said Ayub. “I think he needs the BCCI clearance for his nomination to be accepted. Also, a by-law of the HCA constitution says that to contest for the post of president, one has to serve at least one term as an executive council member and another term as an office-bearer. Azhar doesn’t fulfill that as well,” added Ayub.