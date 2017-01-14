When two footballing legends talk about the beautiful game, it’s an interaction you cannot miss. If the legends happen to be Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then you would not want to miss even a second of the interaction. Henry, now employed by UK broadcaster Sky Sports, had the chance to interview Ibrahimovic before Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Towards the end of the interview, a certain Paul Pogba decided to drop by and interrupt the interview. What followed was some friendly, but epic, banter. With Zlatan leading the goal-scoring charts for United with 13 goals, Henry asks Pogba when he is going to be the top goal-scorer. Pogba cheekily tells Henry that he should ask Zlatan to let him take the free-kicks. Pogba had hit the post in United’s recent 2-0 victory over Hull City in the EFL Cup. Watch Zlatan’s reply: