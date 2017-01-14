When India face England in the first ODI in Pune on Sunday, they will do so with the Decision Review System in place for the first time in a bilateral One-day series in the country, an exercise captain Virat Kohli feels would be much easier with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s inputs from behind the stumps while taking a call, PTI reported.

“It’s priceless. I saw a stat yesterday that 95% of the appeals that he’s made in his career have been successful,” Kohli said. “As a captain I have no sort of extra thinking as far as DRS is concerned. He’s one voice, if he tells me it’s outside the line or it is missing, the decision stands there. It’s not left up to doubt or any further debate from there on,” he added.

“He’s someone who has always been very smart with decision making, as far as appeals are concerned as well. I think his word will be the one word that I will trust as far as DRS is concerned. Because he is in the best position, plus he’s the most intelligent cricketer around, so there’s no doubt in my mind,” Kohli said.