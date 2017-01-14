Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel led from the front with a fine century as the team clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title with a five-wicket win over Mumbai in the final on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 312 on the last day of the final, Gujarat rode on Patel’s 143-run knock to claim the historic victory. This was his 25th first-class ton.

Resuming at 47/0, Gujarat lost two early wickets. Patel, though, kept the team on target.

He was well supported by Manprit Juneja (54). They shared a crucial 116-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 228 and 411 lost to Gujarat 328 and 313/5 (Parthiv Patel 143, Manprit Juneja 54; Balwinder Sandhu Jr 2/101) by five wickets.