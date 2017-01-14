Fit again Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday was named in the Rest of India squad that will take on newly-crowned Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat in the Irani Cup to be held in Mumbai from January 20-24, PTI reported.

Cheteshwar Pujara will lead the 15-man squad that will also see Karun Nair, who impressed with a triple hundred in the fifth and final Test in the recently-concluded Test series against England.

Rest of India squad: Abhinav Mukund, Akhil Herwadkar, Cheteshwar Pujara (captain), Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pankaj Singh, K Vignesh, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Akshay Wakhare, Ishan Kishan, Prashant Chopra.