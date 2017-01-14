Bengaluru FC moved to the top of the I-League table after registering their second successive victory this season after a convincing 2-0 win over Chennai City FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Bengaluru go the breakthrough in the 77th minute as substitute Roby Norales capitalised on a loose ball in the box to tap in for his side’s first goal of the night.

Another substitute, CK Vineeth, doubled the advantage just two minutes later after neatly finishing a cross from Udanta Singh.

In the first-half, Chennai City goalkeeper Karanjit Singh denied Bengaluru several times. He held up the resistance for much of the second half as well, but could not keep Bengaluru at bay for long.

The score