East Bengal registered their first win of the 2017 I-League after edging DSK Shivajians 2-1 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

East Bengal took an early lead in the game with Wedson Anselme converting from the penalty spot. The home side equalised just past the hour mark with defender Gouramangi Singh making no mistake from a rebound.

With time running out in the contest, East Bengal got the decisive goal through Willis Plaza in the 80th minute.

East Bengal have now moved to the top half of the table with the three points. They drew their tournament opener. Shivajians are yet to open their account after two games.

The score

DSK Shivajians 1 (Gouramangi Singh) lost to East Bengal 2 (Wedson Anselme, Willis Plaza)