The big story: Gujarat clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Parthiv Patel led from the front, smashing a fluent knock of 143 to help his side chase a target of 312 runs set by Mumbai. Gujarat won by five wickets to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

It was Mumbai who started on a promising note in the day, dismissing in-form openers Samit Gohel and Priyank Panchal early.

Patel, along with Manprit Juneja, built a 116-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep the chase alive. Mumbai obliged by their sloppy display on their field, dropping a number of catches.

Gujarat made most of their opportunities to clinch the historic win.

Other top stories

Cricket

Sri Lanka slumped to a 0-3 whitewash against South Africa, losing the third Test at Johannesburg by an innings and 118 runs. Angelo Mathews’s side lost 16 wickets in the day. After being shot out for 131, the Lankans could muster 177 in their second essay after being asked to follow on.

New Zealand fought back in the first Test against Bangladesh on day three at Wellington on the back of Tom Latham’s battling hundred.

India’s limited-overs skipper Virat Kohli has stated his side will not be experimenting much with team selection with the 2017 Champions Trophy within touching distance.

Pakistan One-day International skipper Azhar Ali has been ruled out of the second game against Australia. Mohammad Hafeez will lead the side in Ali’s absence.

India’s Test No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara will lead the Rest of India squad to face newly-crowned Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat for the Irani Trophy. The match, which is scheduled to take place between January 20-24 will also see the return of mainstay Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s nomination for being the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association has been rejected.

Australian legends Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh batted for Mitchell Marsh as a new-ball bowler for their India tour in order to slot in another spinner in the side.

Football

Bengaluru FC moved to the top of the I-League table after beating Chennai City 2-0 at home. Meanwhile, giants East Bengal registered their first win of the season after beating DSK Shivajians 2-1 at Pune.

In the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur kept pace at the top of the table with a thumping 4-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie stated that Chelsea striker Diego Costa “will not think twice” before going to China. Costa has reportedly been offered an eye-watering 6,00,000-a-week contract.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed that midfielder Santi Cazorla will be out for another “10 weeks” due to injury.

Tennis

Swiss ace Roger Federer will face Austria’s Jurgen Melzer in the first round of the Australian Open.

India’s Yuki Bhambri failed to qualify for the main draw in the Australian Open, losing to USA’s Ernesto Escobedo 7-6(2) 2-6 4-6 in the final round of qualifiers.

Badminton

Chennai Smashers beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 in the final of the Premier Badminton League in Delhi to lift the trophy for the first time. PV Sindhu beat Sung Ji-hyun 11-8, 11-8 while HS Prannoy won his seventh straight game in the competition, getting the better of veteran Parupalli Kashyap 11-4, 8-11, 11-8.

Wrestling

Haryana Hammers entered the semi-finals of the Pro Wrestling League, beating Jaipur Ninjas 5-2. Punjab Royals and Mumbai Maharathis are also in the last four of the competition.

Golf

A double-birdie finish was not enough for Anirban Lahiri as he failed to make the cut at the Sony Open despite registering a double-birdie finish, bowing out at the midway stage at Hawaii. Lahiri, who had an even par 70 in first round ended with a 72 in second.

Basketball

Kerala women and Uttarakhand men clinched top honours in the final of the 17th Senior National Basketball championships on Saturday.

