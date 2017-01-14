PV Sindhu-led Chennai Smashers beat Mumbai Rockets to be crowned 2017 Premier Badminton League champions on Saturday.

With the match tied up at 3-3, the result depended on the outcome of the final match between Chennai’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Mumbai’s Ajay Jayaram. The former though clinched the match in the third game after coming from a game down.

Earlier, Chennai had taken a 2-0 lead after Chirs and Gabrielle Adcock won the mixed doubles contest. Sindhu doubled Chennai’s lead with a 11-8, 11-8 win over Sung Ji Hyun.

Mumbai though came back strongly as Chennai’s Lee Yong Dae and Nipithphon Phuangphuapet won the men’s doubles match. HS Prannoy made it all square by beating Parupalli Kashyap who put up a stubborn fight despite picking up an injury during the match.

Saensomboonsuk and Jayaram added further intrigue to the nail-biting contest with a three-setter. Jayaram though ended up second best despite winning the first game.

The score

Chennai Smashers 4 beat Mumbai Rockets 3