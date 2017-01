The big news: Could Costa move to China?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said that he was unsure when Diego Costa will return from injury after leaving him out for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leicester City at King Power Stadium. Reports emerged that Costa was involved in a dispute with a coach over his fitness. However, Conte said that the potent striker complained of a back problem on Tuesday. There were also reports he is the subject of an offer to move to China. “I don’t know how long it will take, I don’t have his pain,” said Conte. “We’ll see about this next week.” Costa has scored 14 goals and provided five assists for the Blue, who have moved seven points clear at the top of the table.

Asked whether Costa has a future at Stamford Bridge, Conte said, “I can’t be concerned about this because today my players produced a great performance and showed spirit. I can’t be concerned with nothing.”

However, Conte backed Costa to feature again for the Blues and responded with: “Why not?” He added, “There are lot of ‘if’ questions - I don’t like to answer these types of questions.” On reports of interest from China, Conte told BBC Sport, “I don’t know and the club doesn’t know anything about the reports of Costa to China. The truth is what I told you before.”

Football:

Julian Draxler scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Paris St-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 on Saturday. The Germany forward, signed from Wolfsburg on January 3, had scored in his first game for PSG with a goal in a 7-0 Coupe de France win at Bastia.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that defender Jan Vertonghen sustained a “bad” injury in the 4-0 Premier League win over West Brom. Vertonghen appeared to be in tears after turning his left ankle after half-time at White Hart Lane. Harry Kane struck yet another hat-trick for the Spurs.

Arsenal smashed four goals past Swansea City as they broke into the top-three of the Premier League table. Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi, Olivier Giroud and Kyle Naughton, who scored an own goal powered Arsenal to a powerful win.

Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona cut Real Madrid’s lead to two points by thrashing Las Palmas 5-0. Lionel Messi, Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan completed the rout.

Cricket:

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel smashed a fine knock of 143 to help his side chase a target of 312 runs set by Mumbai. Gujarat won by five wickets to clinch their maiden Ranji Trophy title in Indore.

Sri Lanka slumped to a 0-3 whitewash against South Africa, losing the third Test at Johannesburg by an innings and 118 runs. Sri Lanka lost 16 wickets in the day. They were bowled out for 131 runs in the first innings and then falling for 177 in their second innings after being asked to follow on.

India’s Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara will lead the Rest of India squad to face Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat for the Irani Trophy. The match will take place from January 20 to January 24 in Mumbai.

Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson will join Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe and Ashton Agar as one of the four slow bowlers chosen in Australia’s Test squad for tour of India in February and March. Selectors also recalled all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

AB de Villiers’ Test future appears to be bleak as he prepares to meet with the South Africa team management to discuss his role in the side as he prepares his comeback from injury. “We need to sit down with him and plan his future,” Russell Domingo, South Africa’s coach said. “AB has got to make that decision, I can’t decide on whether he plays or not.

The one-off Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on February 9, a day later than the original date. It was also understood that they would play a three-day warm-up match against India A from February 3 in Hyderabad.

Badminton:

Chennai Smashers beat Mumbai Rockets 4-3 in the final of the Premier Badminton League in Delhi to lift the trophy for the first time. PV Sindhu beat Sung Ji-hyun 11-8, 11-8 while HS Prannoy won his seventh straight game in the competition beating Parupalli Kashyap 11-4, 8-11, 11-8.

Tennis: