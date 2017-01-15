Table-toppers Chelsea demolished defending champions Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium. Even though the Blues were without their prolific striker Diego Costa, they functioned like well-oiled unit keeping Leicester’s offensive play at bay. At White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hotspur smashed West Bromwich Albion 4-0 to take them second on the table. However, Arsenal followed suit smashing four goals themselves against a hapless Swansea City at the Liberty stadium.

No Costa, no problem

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea beat Leicester to move seven points clear at the top of the table. Despite Diego Costa’s absence, Chelsea showed their class and shook off any nagging doubts about their title run. Pedro scored the third to continue his amazing run for this season as well.

Kane’s hat-trick does the trick

Harry Kane struck his third hat-trick of the season as Tottenham moved second in the Premier League table with a dominating performance against West Brom. In the process, Spurs equalled their club record of six straight Premier League wins as they dismantled their visitors 4-0.

Arsenal return to the top three

The Gunners broke into the top three yet again as they beat Swansea City 4-0 to take the third spot on the table, a point behind Spurs. Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi, Olivier Giroud and Kyle Naughton, who scored an own goal, completed the rout at the Liberty Stadium.

