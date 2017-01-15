Happy New Year at the Happy Slam.

There is something about the first Grand Slam of the year that screams Happy New Year. January provides an opportunity to try and put the worries of the previous year behind us all. Like other aspects of life, the world of tennis too looks for new beginnings. Some years more than others.

A year ago, going into the new tennis season down under, things looked quite predictable. Novak Djokovic had won the last two Grand Slams and was more firmly established in the No. 1 spot than anyone before him. He was the top seed, of course, at the Australian Open, followed by his closest rivals at the time, Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion had reached the finals of both the Wimbledon and the US Open last year, which gave his fans hope that he had at least one more major left in him. On the women’s side, Serena Williams was the familiar No. 1 and defending champion. Tennis had an air of inevitability about it. But as the year wore on, rankings and reputations began to unravel, allowing new stars to shine. A lot has changed in the past twelve months.

Murray’s jinx and Federer’s sweet 17th

It was Andy Murray who ended 2016 on the most positive note. For the first time in his career, he enters the Australian Open as the top seed and also as Sir Andy. The recently knighted Murray has told everyone there’s no need to call him Sir. But he is surely less cavalier about being the relatively new number one-ranked player in the world. The Scot has finished as runner up on five different occasions in Melbourne, including the past two years. He has lost in the final to Djokovic four times. If anyone has ever wanted to break a jinx, it’s got to be him. And the new seeding might be just what he needs to do it.

Unlike Murray, one man whose light has dimmed in recent months is four-time champion Federer. Having been forced to miss a slam for the first time in 17 years, Federer is coming back after missing a slam (the US Open) and a six-month layoff due to injury. Seventeen seems to be the lucky or unlucky – depending on how you look at it – number for last year’s semi-finalist. The 17-time Grand Slam winner is seeded a lowly 17th at this year’s tournament. He is likely to be a little rusty but no one can be anything but thrilled to see him back where he belongs. Still, his low seeding ensures that Federer will face the top players earlier than usual. He is scheduled to play Tomas Berdych as early as the third round, Kei Nishikori in the fourth, and Murray in the quarter-final.

The musical chairs of the coaches

It is not just the players themselves who have undergone changes. Through the ups and downs of their careers, we grow accustomed to seeing their celebrity coaches courtside during matches. This year, one man will be missing in action in Djokovic’s box. For the first time in three years the Serb has shown up in Australia without the No. 1 ranking or Boris Becker. Recently, in an interview with Sky News, Becker criticised Djokovic for compromising his work ethic to spend more time with his family, a move he reckons cost Nole his ranking. Djokovic was diplomatic and gracious in his response. And following his victory over archrival Murray in Doha earlier this month, he of all people will be looking for a fresh start. However, there will be no former champion in his player’s box egging him on.

Play

Speaking of coaches, Spain’s Rafa Nadal, seeded nine this year, has finally followed the lead of other top players and added a Grand Slam winner to his own retinue of coaches. Former world

No. 1 and 1998 French Open champion Carlos Moya, a longtime mentor to Rafa, has officially signed up to coach him. After a couple of lacklustre seasons, perhaps Moya’s presence and ideas will help inject some much-needed mojo back into the Nadal camp.

The women’s draw is missing two former champions, Maria Sharapova who is serving a doping suspension, and Victoria Azarenka who gave birth to a son last month. But the biggest change is that here too we have a new No. 1. Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who became the first woman from her country since Steffi Graf to win the title here a year ago, will be the top seed instead of Williams whom she beat in that final. At 28, Kerber is the oldest woman to debut at number one, and will be looking to prove that 2016 was no fluke. That will not be easy as she has not been in top form lately, and will face the added pressure of being number one.

The Serena show is back in town

Williams, on the other hand, has some new bling accompanying her this year. By her own admission, last year was not stellar by her standards, and Williams surely will want to reclaim her title in Australia and perhaps even the number one ranking. But while her focus will be on winning a record breaking 23rd major, this year she will have to contend with the media and fans’ fascination with the engagement ring she now sports, thanks to fiancé Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social network Reddit.

Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:48am PST

Williams has wisely said, “I don’t want to get too happy because I want to stay focused.” But then again, the Australian Open is affectionately called the Happy Slam. After the flurry of celebrity deaths, political upheavals, and other disturbing news of last year, we could all certainly do with some happiness. That it features rowdy night matches – this is the only slam that features a night match every night for two weeks – three retractable roofs, a bar called the Linesman’s Arms, a stage with live music and walking distance from downtown, are only some of the reasons for the general enthusiasm and positive vibe at this event. More important is that feeling, among players and fans alike, that a brand new year is dawning.

Much respect to the sporting event that doesn't take itself too seriously. Here's the new #ao2017 bar: pic.twitter.com/tTKEvFLR4e — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) January 15, 2017

The mistakes, disappointments, and bad breaks of the previous year yield to new hopes and resolutions. And while we mere mortals may break those resolutions by the second week of January, it is likely that most of the players will try not to. And if 2016 proved anything at all it is that we cannot take anything for granted. So here’s to a new season, new surprises and new stories waiting to be told, all beginning right now in Melbourne.

For all the latest sports news, read The Sports Wrap.