Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu won the men’s elite full marathon event while Kenya’s Bornes Kitur bagged the women’s title at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, PTI reported.

Among Indians, Kheta Ram was the fastest among Indian men, while Jyoti Gawte came first in the Indian women’s category.

Simbu clocked two hours, nine minutes and 32 seconds to clinch gold. Kenya’s Joshua Kirkorir took the second spot with a time of 2:09:50. Kirkorir’s compatriot Eliud Barbgetuny came third as he completed the distance in 2:10:39.

In the women’s category, Kenya’s Bornes Kitur won in the elite category with a time of 02:29:02. Ethiopia’s Chaltu Tafa came second as she clocked 2:33:03 while her compatriot Tigist Girma took home bronze with a time of 02:33:19.

Olympian Kheta Ram, who had impressed with a time of 2:15:26 at the Rio Olympics last year, stood first with a time of 2:19:51.

Bahadur Singh came second with a time of 2:19:57 while Th Sanjith Luwang of Manipur was third in 2:21:19.

Among Indian women, Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawte finished first with a timing of 02:50:53 while Shyamli Singh from West Bengal came a distant second at 3:08:41.

Jigmet Dolma from Leh-Ladakh, who was running in her maiden Mumbai Marathon, clocked 3:14:38 to finish third.