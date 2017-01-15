Solid knocks from Jason Roy and Joe Root, followed by a blitzkrieg from Joe Root took England to 350/7 in the first One-Day International against India in Pune. This score is England’s highest ODI score against India and was achieved after being put in to bat first after Eoin Morgan lost the toss.

Jason Roy’s twelve-boundary studded 73 off just 61 balls gave England a rollicking start to the series. Despite the early downfall of Alex Hales, Roy and Joe Root progressed serenely, untroubled by the little bit of movement in the pitch, to go at more than run-a-ball.

But Roy’s whirlwind knock came to an end after a typical MS Dhoni stumping from a canny delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. The former captain retained his calm and composure though throughout the England innings and had two significant interventions: One was the stumping and the second was his insistence for a review off an Eoin Morgan caught-behind which ultimately turned out to be successful and gave India their third wicket of the match.

Root had motored the innings perfectly, playing a mature knock and mixing aggression and defence with equal measure. But even his hopes of getting a big century were dashed as he failed to middle a slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah in the 42nd over, holing out to Hardik Pandya at long-on.

However, India’s hopes of restricting England to a below-300 score were dashed by a combination of bad bowling from Bumrah and great batting by Stokes. The English left-hander slammed five sixes in his 40-ball 62 to propel England onward. His half-century was also the fastest by and English batsman against India. But he was helped by Bumrah bizarrely bowling waist-high full toss after another and being no-balled and then given free hits.

FIFTY up for Ben Stokes & he is in full flow here. England are 297-5 after 46. Watch on SS2 or follow our blog: https://t.co/2K2B3akc3e pic.twitter.com/HwTV5BOBjJ — Sky Sports Cricket🏏 (@SkyCricket) January 15, 2017

Stokes did finally get dismissed in the 48th over, failing to clear another the field off a Bumrah bouncer but England were on a roll and Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and David Willey got them to 350, which leaves a tall chase for Virat Kohli and his band

Brief scores:

England 350/7 in 50 overs (Joe Root 78, Jason Roy 73; Hardik Pandya 2/46, Jasprit Bumrah 2/80)