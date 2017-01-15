Mumbai FC’s Karan Sawhney turned from villain to hero in a matter of minutes as he scripted a remarkable come from behind victory for his side against Churchill Brothers in the I-League on Sunday.

Sawhney slotted home for the Mumbai outfit in the second minute of stoppage time. the goal came just ten minutes after he had failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Sawhney, who came on as a substitute, was handed the opportunity to send their side into the lead after Hitesh Sharma was fouled by Adil Khan in the box. The substitute though could not quite get his bearings right as Churchill keeper Priyant Singh dove the right way to safely catch the ball.

Earlier, Churchill had taken the lead after Clifford Miranda fouled Pratik Chaudhari right outside the box. Brandon Fernandes converted through the resultant free-kick to hand the home side the lead just four minutes in. The curling strike took a slight deflection from the wall to find Mumbai goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani on the wrong foot.

Mumbai FC levelled the scoring through Victorino Fernandes in the 34th minute. Taking advantage of a mix-up between Rowilson Rodrigues and Priyant, Victorino capitalised to place the ball into an open goal.

Both teams fought tooth and nail in the second-half to take the lead, but could not break each other’s defences for a long period. Sawhney’s entry livened up the game and finally broke the deadlock.

