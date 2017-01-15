India’s newly appointed limited-overs skipper Virat Kohli, gave another presentation of his imperious form, smashing his 27th ODI century during the first One-Day International against England as India chased down a target of 351 to win by three wickets in Pune on Sunday.

Kohli dug India out of a tricky situation as they were left tottering at 63/4 chasing England’s mammoth target of 351.

Kohli played a captain’s knock smashing 122 runs of just just 105 balls. He equalled batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s record 17 centuries in the second innings of an ODI.

Twitter expectedly lapped up the knock that kept India in the chase despite the early hiccups.

Here’s a compilation:

God wanted to play cricket so he made Sachin Tendulkar.



Sachin wanted to play cricket even after retiring, so he asked God to send Kohli. — ️ ‏ (@FarziCricketer) January 15, 2017

Virat Kohli must be jealous of Sachin. He had Tony Greig to commentate on his best innings . Kohli has Ravi Shastri & Manjrekar #INDvENG — Shashi (@AllTimeBakchod) January 15, 2017

Good start to 2017.

Supreme Court putting board on the run.

Virat Kohli putting runs on the board. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 15, 2017

I cannot imagine playing this shot in EA Cricket 2016.#Kohlipic.twitter.com/9I6kkWtnvS — Sir Main Dad (@SirJohnRoe) January 15, 2017

VIRAT KOHLI IS FROM ANOTHER PLANET #Fact — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2017

Kohli was not alone in the fightback though, he had great support from Kedar Jadhav, who brought up his second ODI century. The pair added 200 runs for the fifth wicket to keep the improbable chase alive despite the early stutter.

And Twitter made sure it did not ignore Jadhav’s effort, who even endured cramps and still soldiered on for the team.

Go Kedar Jadhav & @imVkohli . So well played both. Let’s win this India. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 15, 2017

Its not easy to steal the lime light when Virat Kohli is batting at the other end but Kedar Jadhav doing that with the ease.. Incredible! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 15, 2017