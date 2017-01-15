The big story: Everton hand Pep Guardiola his heaviest defeat as manager

Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring off Kevin Mirallas in the 34th minute. Lukaku set up Mirallas for Everton’s second two minutes into the second half.

Tom Davies added the third with a lob over keeper Claudio Bravo. Debutant Ademola Lookman made it four in injury time to complete the drubbing.

City remain in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, while Everton remain seventh.

Other top stories

Football

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said that he was unsure when Diego Costa will return from injury after leaving him out for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Saturday night.

Justin Kluivert, the 17-year-old son of former Netherlands striker Patrick, made his Ajax debut in a comfortable win at PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

The India U-17 football team lost to Estonia U-18 side 1-2 in the Valentin Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

Mumbai FC’s Karan Sawhney turned from villain to hero in a matter of minutes as he scripted a remarkable come from behind victory for his side against Churchill Brothers in the I-League on Sunday.

Cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a majestic 122 while Kedar Jadhav conjured up a career-best 120 to lead India to an incredible three-wicket win over England in the first One-day International in Pune on Sunday.

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to end a 12-year winless run Down Under. The victory also saw them level the ongoing one-day series 1-1.

The one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has been pushed by a day and will now take place from Feb 9-13 here, PTI reported.

Three quick wickets saw New Zealand take an upper hand going into the final of the first Test against Bangladesh. Bangladesh ended the penultimate day on Sunday with a 122-run lead on 66/3.

Australia on Sunday named a spin-heavy 16-man squad with four specialist slow bowlers in it for their four-match Test tour of India in February-March.

Former BCCI president and outgoing Tamil Nadu Cricket Association chief N Srinivasan will be meeting the state body’s district secretaries on Monday. There is speculation that the Chennai strongman would pick a replacement to head the state unit.

Chess

India’s Niranjan Navalgund made his maiden Grandmaster norm despite losing to Grandmaster Dzhumaev Marat of Uzbekistan in the ninth and penultimate round of 15th Parsvnath International chess tournament on Sunday, PTI reported.

Boxing

Reigning national champion Neeraj struck gold in the women’s 51kg category event at the 6th Nation’s Cup in the Serbian city of Vrbas on Sunday, PTI reported.

Tennis

World No. 1 Andy Murray will set out on Monday to clinch his maiden Australian Open title. He has so far lost five times in the final at the major.

Badminton

Indian shutter Parupalli Kashyap has hurt his shoulder during his match against HS Prannoy in the finals of the Premier Badminton League. He is likely to miss the Malaysia Grand Prix Gold, scheduled to begin on January 16.

Athletics