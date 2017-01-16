The big story: Real Madrid handed first defeat since April

Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten run was brought to an end as Sevilla’s Stevan Jovetic scored a stoppage-time winner to down the Spanish giants.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had given Real the lead in the 67th minute with a penalty after Dani Carvajal had been fouled by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico. But there was late drama in the game, as Sevilla got to level terms after Sergio Ramos’ late own goal.

Coming on as a substitute, Jovetic blasted home from a distace to beat Real keeper Kaylor Navas to complete the dramatic victory.

This was Real’s first defeat since April and saw their lead at the top of La Liga cut down to one point, although they have a game in hand over second-placed Sevilla, who pushed Barcelona to third.

Other top stories

Cricket

Skipper Virat Kohli smashed a majestic 122, while Kedar Jadhav conjured up a career-best 120 to lead India to an incredible three-wicket win over England in the first One-day International in Pune on Sunday.

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday to end a 12-year winless run Down Under. The victory also saw them level the ongoing one-day series 1-1.

Bangladesh set New Zealand a target of 217 on the final day of the first Test in Wellington on Monday.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim was taken to hospital after being hit on back of the helmet on the fifth day of the first Test against New Zealand.

The one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has been pushed back by a day and will now take place from February 9-13 in Hyderabad.

Australia on Sunday named a spin-heavy 16-man squad with four specialist slow bowlers for their four-match Test tour of India in February-March.

Former BCCI president and outgoing Tamil Nadu Cricket Association chief N Srinivasan will be meeting the state body’s district secretaries on Monday. There is speculation that the Chennai strongman would pick a replacement to head the state unit.

The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced new regulations for helmet safety during international matches.

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed in a late equaliser to hand Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fiorentina registered a surprise 2-1 win over leaders Juventus to cut down their lead on top of the Serie A table to just one point.

Justin Kluivert, the 17-year-old son of former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, made his Ajax debut in a comfortable win at PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

The India U-17 football team lost to Estonia U-18 1-2 in the Valentin Granatkin Memorial Cup in Moscow on Sunday.

Mumbai FC’s Karan Sawhney turned from villain to hero in a matter of minutes as he scripted a remarkable come-from-behind victory for his side against Churchill Brothers in the I-League on Sunday.

Tennis

The Australian Open saw a huge upset on the opening day as USA’s Shelby Rogers knocked out fourth seed Simona Halep of Romania 6-3, 6-1.

Seventh seed Garbine Muguruza entered the second round with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mariana Erakovic.

Chess

India’s Niranjan Navalgund made his maiden Grandmaster norm despite losing to Grandmaster Dzhumaev Marat of Uzbekistan in the ninth and penultimate round of 15th Parsvnath International chess tournament on Sunday, PTI reported.

Boxing

Reigning national champion Neeraj struck gold in the women’s 51kg category event at the 6th Nation’s Cup in the Serbian city of Vrbas on Sunday, PTI reported.

Badminton

Indian shutter Parupalli Kashyap hurt his shoulder during his match against HS Prannoy in the finals of the Premier Badminton League. He is likely to miss the Malaysia Grand Prix Gold, scheduled to begin on Monday.

Athletics