Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed in a late equaliser to hand Manchester United a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic struck after capitalising on a loose ball in the six-yard box as a Marouane Fellaini header came off the post and came into the path of the big Swede.

Earlier, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Paul Pogba was adjudged to have handled the ball while going for clumsy tackle in the box. James Milner calmly converted from the spot to give the visitors the lead in the 24th minute.

Manchester United kept pressing on and took the game to Liverpool in the second half. They were eventually rewarded for their toil as Ibrahimovic scored his 14th goal from 20 Premier League goals.

Everton hand Pep Guardiola his heaviest defeat as manager

Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring off Kevin Mirallas in the 34th minute. Lukaku set up Mirallas for Everton’s second two minutes into the second half.

Tom Davies added the third with a lob over keeper Claudio Bravo. Debutant Ademola Lookman made it four in injury time to complete the drubbing.

City remain in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, while Everton remain seventh.

The scores