Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed in a late equaliser to hand Manchester United a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic struck after capitalising on a loose ball in the six-yard box as a Marouane Fellaini header came off the post and came into the path of the big Swede.

Earlier, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Paul Pogba was adjudged to have handled the ball while going for clumsy tackle in the box.

James Milner calmly converted from the spot to give the visitors the lead in the 24th minute.

Pogba though continued with his reckless behaviour through the contest, even tackling Jordan Henderson to the floor at one point. He was lucky to get away without a red card.

Manchester United kept pressing on and took the game to Liverpool in the second half. They were eventually rewarded for their toil as Ibrahimovic scored his 14th goal from 20 Premier League matches.

Everton emphatically end City’s title challenge

Everton produced a brilliant performance to stun Manchester City 4-0 in the Premier League earlier on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring off Kevin Mirallas in the 34th minute. Lukaku set up Mirallas for Everton’s second two minutes into the second half.

Tom Davies added the third with a lob over keeper Claudio Bravo. Debutant Ademola Lookman made it four in injury time to complete the drubbing.

The Real Madrid juggernaut comes to a stop

Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten run was brought to an end as Sevilla’s Stevan Jovetic scored a stoppage-time winner to down the Spanish giants.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo had given Real the lead in the 67th minute with a penalty after Dani Carvajal had been fouled by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico. But there was late drama in the game, as Sevilla got to level terms after Sergio Ramos’ late own goal.

Coming on as a substitute, Jovetic blasted home from a distace to beat Real keeper Kaylor Navas to complete the dramatic victory.