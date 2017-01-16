India’s new limited-overs skipper Virat Kohli and lower-order batsman Kedar Jadhav produced remarkable performances to steer India in their successful chase of England’s mammoth 351-run target in the first ODI in Pune on Sunday.

Kohli, true to his imperious form over the past year, led from the front, in his first match as skipper of India’s ODI team.

He smashed a 122-run knock off just 105 balls. His effort included eight fours and five sixes, including one that he hit to bring up his 27th ODI hundred. This was his 17th century to have come during a chase. He now joins batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to lead the charts for batsmen to have most centuries while chasing in one-dayers.

And King @imVkohli starts off the series with a bang! The magic wand continues to weave, this time in Pune #TeamIndia @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/P20vBXERoZ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2017

I cannot imagine playing this shot in EA Cricket 2016.#Kohlipic.twitter.com/9I6kkWtnvS — Sir Main Dad (@SirJohnRoe) January 15, 2017

The two shared a 200-run partnership with Jadhav for the fifth wicket to rescue India, who were at one staged placed precariously at 63/4.

Jadhav also blazed 120 runs off just 76 deliveries. His effort included 12 fours and four sixes.

The duo though could not take India over the line, while Kohli fell with the score on 263, Jadhav lost his wicket with India on 291.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya (40 not out) kept his nerves and helped India clinch victory with three wickets to spare.

Earlier, England had pummeled India’s bowlers all round the park as they amassed a score of 350/7, their highest-ever total in India.

Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were the stars of England’s batting effort scoring crucial half-centuries.

In reply, India were pushed on the back foot early on, with both openers departing with just single-figure scores.

Senior players, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni also came and went without asserting themselves. Kohli once again stepped up and took the game to England with Jadhav by his side.