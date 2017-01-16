The big story: Bangladesh’s unwanted record

Mushfiqur Rahim’s side entered the record books for the wrong reasons, bringing up the highest first innings total in a losing cause. Bangladesh scored 595/8 in the first innings and a second-innings slump to 160 meant that New Zealand needed 217 to win.

Despite losing a couple of early wickets, skipper Kane Williamson was in sublime touch, bringing up a stroke-filled 90-ball unbeaten 104. Veteran Ross Taylor played a good supporting hand, scoring 60 as the Kiwis took only 39.4 overs to chase down the total, winning by seven wickets.

Other top stories

Cricket

Indian skipper Virat Kohli played down talks of overtaking batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s records. The 28-year-old said, “I might not play that long. 200 Tests, 100 international centuries. Those are incredible numbers and will be impossible to achieve”. Kohli recently equaled Tendulkar’s tally of 17 hundreds while chasing, taking only 96 innings compared to the latter’s 232.

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim is out of danger after he was hit on the back of the helmet by a Tim Southee bouncer. Rahim was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital.

Football

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has reportedly decided to stay put in London till the end of the summer. Costa was dropped from the matchday squad during the West London side’s 3-0 win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. A reported £80 million bid has been tabled by a Chinese club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by Manchester United’s use of “long balls to Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic” during the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. Klopp called the game “wild”.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona stated that he remains hopeful of working for Italian side Napoli, where he is still revered for leading them to dizzying heights as a player.

Tennis

In the Australian Open, Venus Williams beat Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (7), 7-5 in a hard-fought battle. Even defending champion Angelique Kerber had a a few nervy moments, but recovered well in the third set to beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Andy Murray was also rusty in his tournament opener, beating Ukraine’s Illya Marchenko 7-5, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Golf