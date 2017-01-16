It's 24 years to the day since Dean Jones made a big, BIG mistake!



On 16th January 1993, the mighty West Indians faced hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the first of the best-of-three World Series finals. The Windies posted 239/8, courtesy a battling 67 from the legendary Brian Lara.

Identifying the threat posed by pace maestro Curtly Ambrose, the Aussies decided to ruffle the gangly bowler. It was Dean Jones who decided to bite the bullet, suggesting to the umpire that Ambrose should off his white sweatband.

With the slightest movement behind the sightscreen affecting the batsman’s rhythm, Jones’s intentions might have been genuine. Ambrose had quite a colourful history with the Australians and more often than not, reserved his best against them.

After a long chat with Ambrose and West Indies skipper Richie Richardson, the former took off his sweatband. It was mayhem from there, and the Australians were only too familiar with it.

Jones, recounting the West Indian’s spell, said, “The next three deliveries I faced after Ambrose took off his sweatband were the fastest deliveries I have faced in my life.” The Australian batter also revealed that his teammate Mark Taylor had also given him a hard time about ruffling Ambrose’s feathers, fearing a backlash.

Predictably, the statuesque pacer stamped his authority over his opponents with pace and guile, and set up batsmen into making mistakes. Mark Waugh and Ian Healy fought hard but the day once again belonged to Ambrose, who finished with a figures of 5/32. West Indies won the match by 25 runs. His banter with Junior Murray at the end of the game showed how much Ambrose enjoyed dismantling the Aussies. Sledge him at your own peril!