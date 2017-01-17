This, then, is the pinnacle of competition – the 25th season of the Premier League, a paean to the Bullingdon club of the game, catapulted to stratospheric heights by the influx of spangled coaches and players, the productisation of a league and the monetary injections through astronomical television rights deals. Yet the Premier League table shows two anomalies to the supposed competitiveness at the top: Chelsea have been the dominant force and the two clubs from Manchester have never been genuine contenders.

On 40 and 42 points respectively, Manchester United and Manchester City may not even qualify for the Champions League, Europe’s prime club competition. Notwithstanding the much-anticipated influx of Iberian coaches and star power in the shape of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, this season is an oscillation between a glimpse of the future – what could be – and the many contemporary flaws, halting progress. Both Manchester United and Manchester City are in a transitional phase. They, however, go about it in a very different way.

During Sunday’s much anticipated Manchester United-Liverpool match, Jose Mourinho’s tendency to compromise surfaced again. In the Portuguese’s world, the result is sacrosanct. Mourinho is a pragmatic, for whom winning is of existential importance. He does not forego the use of Machiavellian means to achieve his goals.

‘A wild game’

His introduction of Marouane Fellaini, as a substitute in the final 20 minutes, was a blunt move, designed to give the Red Devils aerial posture up front. Fellaini, who divides opinion and is a player somewhere between a polished urchin and a United impact sub, had to batter Liverpool’s rearguard and cleave open the visiting penalty box. Ultimately, his contribution proved to be decisive in a game bereft of quality. James Milner scored for Liverpool, Zlatan Ibrahimovic retaliated with his 19th goal of the season.

But Jurgen Klopp voiced his dismay about the tactics his counterpart had applied. This had been an old-fashioned recourse to the long ball, not a game aligned with modern theories of sophisticated pressing and possession. “It is so intense,” commented Liverpool’s coach. “They play long balls, it was a wild game. We had the better football, had the better plans, we played good football. But the last 20-25 minutes, United were only playing long balls. In the end period of the game, when United started playing long balls – Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – after 80 minutes high-intense football, it is really hard.”

Play

City coach Pep Guardiola has often complained about the length of time the ball spends in the air in the English topflight. It may be a justified grievance from the Spaniard, but, winning a major trophy on English soil requires flexibility, something Guardiola has not shown enough of in Manchester so far.

This weekend, his Manchester City were simply not good enough. Everton defeated City with ease. It was, in fact, a crushing final scoreline. Last weekend Ronald Koeman’s outfit had contrived to lose meekly, at home, to struggling defending champions Leicester City. Much of Guardiola’s problems stem from his insatiable desire to rigorously impose his football and his vision. He rotates his line-up, alters his tactics, but his methods and management have not changed.

Guardiola’s strategy at odds with his personnel

“It is the first time in my life I have conceded a lot of goals; that never happened before,” reacted Guardiola. “That is why I have to know the reason why.”

His explanation revealed that Guardiola may well understand the root cause of his predicament: his defence. His teams tend to play domineering, eye-pleasing football, but Guardiola, in training, dedicates more attention to defensive organisation than anything else. After all, instructing how to defend is far more complex than teaching how to attack. “Attack is more based on innate talent,” said Guardiola once. “Defence is about the work you put into it. Defensive strategy is absolutely essential if I want to attack a lot.”

This 4-0 defeat is Pep Guardiola's worst league loss as a manager. https://t.co/TWQ5xYuQ4a pic.twitter.com/TmDaVsttwa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 15, 2017

Guardiola’s defences have to be self-willed organisms, based on positioning, high pressing and general proaction. They initiate the “Guardiolan” game. Without a proper defence offering forward passes, FC Barcelona would not exist.

But such a conception of dominant defending seems incompatible with the three aging full-backs Guardiola fielded at Goodison Park on Saturday: Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta in central midfield. These defenders have commendable talents and records, but may not meet the needs of Guardiola to impose his game. The irregularity of Nicolas Otamendi, the slow progress of John Stones and the injury-prone Vincent Kompany have furthered weakened what is supposed to be the building block City’s team.

Fernandinho’s absence and Sergio Aguero’s little slump have drained City of both backbone and quality. Thus, Guardiola is faced with player personnel problems and difficult circumstances, but the bottom line remains that City have delivered too little in the Premier League. Will Guardiola, who has admitted City are no longer title contenders, compromise in search of better results or stick unwaveringly to his philosophy and risk further embarrassment in the near future?

For all the latest sports news, read The Sports Wrap.