Four state units associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India – Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Madhya Pradesh – have filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court asking it to recall its order that set a nine-year cap on tenures. The court had approved the Justice Lodha committee’s recommendations, which included barring anyone who has completed nine years of administration from continuing office.

A number of state board members were deemed disqualified from their posts due to the nine-year cap, reported PTI. “Yes, we have sent a plea to the Honourable Supreme Court seeking directions on the tenure,” Hyderabad Cricket Association’s secretary K John Manoj was quoted as saying by PTI.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association joint secretary RI Palani, currently the person in-charge of the board, was seeking clarity on the recall petition. “We are planning to send an application in this regard,” Palani said. TNCA was one of the worst hit boards after the Lodha recommendations disqualified president N Srinivasan and general secretary Kashi Viswanathan from their posts.