India women’s Twenty20 International skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was on Tuesday charged with breach of conduct by Cricket Australia for her actions during the ongoing Big Bash League. Harmanpreet, who plays for Sydney Thunder, was reported by the umpires for breaching the code of conduct’s article that concerns “abuse of cricket equipment of clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match”, which is a Level 1 offence. The incident took place during Sydney Thunder’s match against Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena on Monday.

According to a Times of India report, the 27-year-old will be required to attend a hearing, and has accepted the sanction. Harmanpreet was the first Indian to sign a BBL contract. She was recently asked to fly back home from Australia’s franchise-based T20 event by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The all-rounder is scheduled to join her national team’s training camp for the 2017 World Cup.

Harmanpreet’s teammate Smriti Mandhana, who was recruited by Brisbane Heat, has also been recalled to the Indian setup. While young Mandhana has struggled for form, Harmanpreet has enjoyed an excellent run, slamming 216 runs at 43.20 and taking six wickets at 15.50 apiece.