I take part in quizzes. One of the most high profile quiz events that I take part in is that of the Kolkata Quiz Festival. The standout aspect of the festival is the general quiz which has Silver Plate and Gold Plate categories.

In quizzes, generally eight teams are chosen after a preliminary round. But in this dividing of the general quiz, sixteen finalists can compete. More teams are in for a shout of the riches available, more will have opportunities to strut what they have. All this arises because of the decision of the organisers to expand the current system.

In my opinion, FIFA has done something similar. There are financial and political factors dictating its actions. The expansion of 32 teams to 48 teams will increase the revenue of the body by approximately a billion Euros. There is as always the currying of favours that the Switzerland-based organisation will do with its over 200 member bodies to stay in power.

The appeasing might lead to a bigger pay off for not just FIFA but all the countries which would not have qualified otherwise in the existing format. It is still not certain what the exact meting out of the spots for the continental federations will be.

It is expected that the Asian and African teams will benefit the most. What is also a beacon of light is the possibility of Oceania getting at least one direct spot in the finals henceforth. For 2018, the top placed team in Oceania will have to fight it out with a team on a home-away basis from South America for a spot in the finals. So the odds are pretty much against teams who do not form part of ordinary discourse with regard to football.

Whose World Cup is it anyway?

In the general discourse, this move has been widely derided for lowering the quality of the competition. Implicit in this criticism is a desire to uphold a supposed status quo where teams from Europe and South America, the traditional powerhouses, will only compete between themselves.

But for the tournament to live up to the “world” tag it has in its designation it has to look beyond the powers to be. Otherwise it will be as “international” as the International Cricket Council is. The same teams will keep seeing each other off to the point of numbness. Others who want to take part with the said big guns will be reduced to mute spectators essentially.

The expansion motif had already made news last year in the Euros with the performances of both Wales and Iceland. Wales in its debut in the championship managed to achieve a semi-final spot. But more remarkable is the case of Iceland which was playing in its first major football tournament.

We need more cases of an Iceland. We need to hear those soul shattering roars. We need those defeats of England to not be one off cases. They need to become part of the norm. For that, they may lose heavily and often. There will be initial hiccups and violent jerks. But the movement once it starts, will go on.

The movement needs to start

Take the case of New Zealand. It got thrashed its first ever three group matches back in 1982. Their most famous moment then was losing to Brazil by a margin of 4-0. When it next managed to take part in the finals of the competition in 2010, it drew all its group stage matches. Now, New Zealand’s proudest moment is drawing 1-1 with the reigning world champions at the time, Italy. It is expected that these results will only boost the confidence of New Zealand henceforth.

China and India may well continue to be sleeping giants in the game although it is expected that their geographical sizes could be conducive for playing hosts to 47 other teams. Other nations will take on any and all opportunities to play in the World Cup. Not just play but compete. A Uruguay which has an estimated 3.42 million people boasts of two World Cup wins in its resume. Even if those were achieved a long time ago, it can still claim to be a powerhouse now with a fourth place finish in 2010 and a Copa America win in 2011. China and India might want to look at Uruguay for how to move ahead. This is the role-reversing scenario that football brings about.

Football is still a global game which has a pull to exert. How can it be a bad thing that more teams will get to compete in the finals? They will benefit and so will the world in turn. Inspiration is easier to find in this sport more than any other.

